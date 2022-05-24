Auto

Maruti Suzuki Brezza spied during TVC shoot; India launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 24, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Brezza will offer more features than its predecessor (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki should launch its Brezza subcompact SUV in India next month. The "Vitara" suffix will reportedly get dropped from the car's name. Now, a test mule of the vehicle has been spied during a TVC shoot, revealing the key design elements. The pictures suggest that it will sport a refreshed grille, dual-tone paintwork, and redesigned wheels, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will offer better looks, more features, and improved performance in comparison to its predecessor.

Once launched in India, the new vehicle should aid the brand in becoming the market leader in the compact SUV segment.

It will take on rivals such as the Hyundai VENUE, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and Tata Nexon.

Design The car will have a black roof and 16-inch wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza will have a muscular bonnet, a new grille with chrome slats, redesigned LED headlights with twin DRLs, and refreshed bumpers. It will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and two-tone 16-inch alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna and narrow taillamps will grace the rear. It should be offered in red and blue shades, both coupled with a black roof.

Information It will be backed by a 102hp, 1.5-liter engine

Maruti Suzuki Brezza will run on a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology. The mill makes 101.65hp/136.8Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle will get a sunroof and rear AC vents

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is likely to have a redesigned 5-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, fabric upholstery, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a "floating" touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and EBD will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a slight premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).