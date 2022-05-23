Auto

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS corporate edition goes official in India

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS corporate edition goes official in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 23, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS corporate edition is based on the Magna trim (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched the 'corporate edition' of its Grand i10 NIOS hatchback in India. It is based on the Magna trim. As for the highlights, the model flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out and offers new features. Under the hood, it is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 82hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS corporate edition has aesthetic enhancements and more tech-biased features in comparison to the standard model but remains mechanically unchanged.

This new model should boost the sales of the i10 NIOS on our shores by attracting customers who are searching for a sporty, feature-loaded and efficient hatchback.

It has been priced competitively in our market.

Exteriors The car has a gloss black grille and roof rails

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS corporate edition flaunts a sculpted hood, a glossy back radiator grille, and swept-back halogen headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, electrically-folding ORVMs with LED turn indicators, and 15-inch wheels with designer covers. A 'CORPORATE' emblem, chrome garnish on the bootlid, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the car.

Information It is fueled by an 82hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS corporate edition draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 82hp and a peak torque of 114Nm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS corporate edition has a blacked-out 5-seater cabin with red inserts on the AC vents, seat upholstery, and around the gear lever. It also houses a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel and a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for smartphone mirroring. The safety of the passengers is ensured by two airbags, ABS, crash sensors, EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

Information Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS corporate edition: Pricing

In India, the manual gearbox-equipped version of the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS corporate edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 6.29 lakh, while the AMT variant sports a price-figure of Rs. 6.98 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).