Dayang VRC 150T ADV scooter, with sporty looks, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 14, 2022, 11:47 am 2 min read

Dayang VRC 150T is backed by a 149cc, liquid-cooled engine (Photo credit: Dayang)

Chinese automaker Dayang has introduced the VRC 150T ADV-styled maxi-scooter in its home country. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the scooter bears a stylish look and offers an LED lighting setup as well as designer alloy wheels. It draws power from a 149cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 16.22hp.

Why does this story matter?

The Dayang VRC 150T has a rugged design, lots of features, and decent performance. A lot of buyers in China should be interested in getting their hands on this model.

Sadly, this vehicle is unlikely to make its way to our shores anytime soon, considering the brand has no presence in our market. A decent alternative here will be the Aprilia SXR 160.

Design The scooter has a windscreen and 12-inch wheels

The Dayang VRC 150T has a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised transparent windscreen, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It also gets a side-mounted upswept exhaust. The scooter packs an ADV-style beak, upswept LED headlights, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 1,359mm and tips the scales at 148kg.

Information It attains a top speed of 115km/h

The Dayang VRC 150T maxi-scooter is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 16.22hp. It allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 115km/h.

Safety It gets dual rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Dayang VRC 150T is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Dayang VRC 150T: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Dayang VRC 150T in China are currently unavailable. Moreover, it is unclear whether the maxi-style scooter will make its way to our shores.