SKODA SLAVIA, Volkswagen Virtus to lose features and become costlier

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 23, 2022, 03:25 pm 2 min read

SKODA SLAVIA and Volkswagen Virtus will get an 8-inch infotainment panel (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA and Volkswagen will reduce some features of the SLAVIA and Virtus sedans, respectively, in India. The two cars will lose out on wireless charging and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The latter might be downgraded to an aftermarket 8.0-inch Panasonic unit. The SLAVIA is also slated to receive a price-hike next month, while the Virtus will be launched at a higher cost.

Context Why does this story matter?

The SKODA SLAVIA and Volkswagen Virtus might lose out on features and incur a price-hike due to rising input costs and the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

Moreover, the sedan segment in India is highly competitive. Customers might wait for discounts or search for cheaper and more feature-packed alternatives to the above-mentioned cars.

This will be a cause of worry for SKODA and Volkswagen.

Exteriors The cars have LED headlights and 16-inch wheels

The SKODA SLAVIA and Volkswagen Virtus have a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, fog lights, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, they are flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the cars.

Information Two engine choices are offered

The SKODA SLAVIA and Volkswagen Virtus run on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 113hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors The sedans get 6 airbags and a digital instrument cluster

The SKODA SLAVIA and Volkswagen Virtus have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors.

Information How much do they cost?

Currently in India, the SKODA SLAVIA sedan starts at Rs. 10.69 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.79 lakh. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Virtus is tipped to bear a price-tag of around Rs. 11.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).