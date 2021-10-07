Nissan increases prices of Magnite by up to Rs. 17,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 07, 2021, 12:07 pm

Nissan Magnite becomes dearer in India

Japanese automaker Nissan has introduced another price-hike on its Nissan compact SUV in India. Though the reason behind the move is unclear, the car has become costlier by up to Rs. 17,000, depending on the variant. Notably, this is the second price-hike on the car since its launch in December 2020. The new prices are applicable from this month. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It offers full-LED lighting and rides on 16-inch wheels

Nissan Magnite has a wheelbase of 2,500mm

The Nissan Magnite features an attractive look with a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a silvered skid plate, LED headlights, and L-shaped LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, heavy wheel cladding, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A power antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around LED taillights, and "MAGNITE" lettering are available on the rear section.

Information

It is offered with two petrol engine options

The Nissan Magnite is available with a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol mill that comes in two tunes: 98.63hp/160Nm and 98.63hp/152Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

There is an 8.0-inch touchscreen panel

The Nissan Magnite offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, power windows, and a USB charger. It also houses four speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the vehicle provides two airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Nissan Magnite: Revised pricing

Following the latest price-hike, the Nissan Magnite carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.71 lakh for the base-end XE model and goes up to Rs. 10.15 lakh for the top-spec XV Premium (O) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).