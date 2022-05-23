Auto

BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M debuts: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 23, 2022, 02:41 pm 2 min read

BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M is backed by a 999cc liquid-cooled engine (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has revealed its 'M 1000 RR 50 Years M' motorbike for the global markets. Bookings for the vehicle have started. The bike has an aggressive design, several electronic riding aids, and a 'Competition' package which offers fitments like aluminium swingarm and carbon fiber bodywork as standard. It is backed by a 999cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 205hp of power.

The BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M celebrates the 50th anniversary of the brand's M division and offers head-turning looks as well as incredible performance.

The vehicle should attract a lot of buyers in overseas markets. Some units of the two-wheeler might also make their way here to attract customers willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity.

The BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M sits on a bridge-type frame and has a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, heated grips, a rider-only saddle, carbon fiber winglets, and an upswept exhaust. The motorcycle gets an all-LED lighting setup, a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, and rides on 17-inch M Carbon wheels. It sports a Sao Paulo Yellow paintwork.

The BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M draws power from a 999cc, 4-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 205hp and a peak torque of 112.5Nm.

BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M is equipped with disc brakes, along with ABS Pro, Launch Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic Brake Control, and Cruise Control. It also gets seven riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro 1, 2, and 3). Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

In the US, the BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M sports a price-figure of $36,995 (around Rs. 28.7 lakh). However, the company is yet to announce any details related to its availability in India.