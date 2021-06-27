Bookings for BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure have started

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 06:17 pm

The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure motorcycles are likely to be launched in India by the end of this month or early July. In the latest development, the company's dealerships have started accepting pre-bookings for the duo. As for the highlights, the two-wheelers look sporty and offer several electronic riding aids. They are fueled by a 1,254cc, air/liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bikes offer a USB charging port and all-LED lighting

BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure have split-style seats, a raised windscreen, an asymmetric headlight, a USB charging port, a lengthy exhaust, and a prominent beak. The motorcycles house an all-LED setup for lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument console. The standard model is equipped with alloy wheels while the Adventure variant runs on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.

Information

They run on a 136hp, 1,254cc engine

The BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure are powered by a Euro 5-compliant 1,254cc air/liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 135.8hp at 7,750rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

They have disc brakes on both the wheels

For the rider's safety, the BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS Pro, hill-start control, and traction control. It also offers three riding modes: Eco, Road, and Rain. Suspension duties should be taken care of by a central spring strut on the front and a single-sided swingarm on the rear.

Information

BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure will be revealed at the time of launch. However, they should carry a premium over the outgoing models priced at Rs. 20.45 lakh and Rs. 22.35 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).