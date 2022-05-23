Auto

New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class to break cover in 2023

Mercedes-Benz has announced the plans for its new E-Class. The company will introduce the sixth-generation of the sedan in 2023 for the global market. The German automaker also plans to bring an all-electric version of the car based on the EVA2 modular platform. To recall, the vehicle was spotted doing test runs multiple times in recent months, albeit in a camouflaged avatar.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz had introduced the E-Class in 1993. The upcoming sixth-generation sedan will celebrate 30 years of the vehicle in the global car market.

The current-generation model has been one of the most successful vehicles in the German automaker's line-up, rivaling the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.

It will likely be introduced in India soon after its global unveiling.

Exteriors The car will sport a chromed grille and LED headlights

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will have a sculpted bonnet, a large chromed grille with a 3-pointed star logo at the center, wide air dams, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chromed window lining, and redesigned alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and revised bumpers are expected on the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It will be offered with petrol and diesel engine options

The details regarding the powertrain options are yet to be disclosed by Mercedes-Benz. We expect the car to be offered with a 3.0-liter diesel engine that generates 281.6hp/600Nm, a 2.0-liter diesel motor that develops 191.7hp/400Nm, and a 2.0-liter petrol mill that makes 194.4hp/320Nm.

Interiors The sedan will get multiple airbags and 5 seats

The interiors of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class are under the wraps. However, the car should feature a premium 5-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely pack a digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel sourced from the new C-Class. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be revealed by the automaker in 2023. In India, we expect the sedan to carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 67 lakh (ex-showroom).