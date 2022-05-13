Auto

Toyota Fortuner GR-S launched in India at Rs. 48.43 lakh

Toyota Fortuner GR-S launched in India at Rs. 48.43 lakh

Written by Athik Saleh May 13, 2022, 06:18 pm 2 min read

Toyota Fortuner GR-S has a powered tailgate (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has updated the Fortuner SUV line-up in India with the addition of a range-topping GR-S (Gazoo Racing Sport) trim. The new variant comes with cosmetic updates, an all-black interior, and a specially tuned suspension. However, there are no changes to the powertrain. This four-wheeler comes from the performance wing of the automaker and carries a price-tag of Rs. 48.43 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Fortuner is touted as the benchmark by buyers and critics alike. With a growing demand for a sporty off-roader, Toyota has offered the GR-S trim as an upmarket alternative to the regular model.

It costs Rs. 8 lakh more than the standard all-wheel-drive variant and its success will depend on whether the buyers are willing to pay the premium or not.

Exteriors The SUV sports a redesigned grille and all-black alloy wheels

The Toyota Fortuner GR-S borrows styling cues from the Legender. It has a muscular hood, a dual-tone honeycomb mesh grille, an aggressive bumper with integrated fog lamps, a GR badging, and quad-LED headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and all-black alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a diffuser, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information A 201hp, 2.8-liter engine fuels the car

The Toyota Fortuner GR-S draws power from a 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 201hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The four-wheeler has an all-black cabin with sporty upholstery

The Toyota Fortuner GR-S has a spacious 7-seater all-black cabin with contrasting red stitching, suede leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, and 'GR' badging on the steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For passengers' safety, the car has multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control.

Information Toyota Fortuner GR-S: Pricing and availability

The Toyota Fortuner GR-S is priced at Rs. 48.43 lakh for the single diesel variant. On the other hand, the automatic, all-wheel-drive versions of the standard Fortuner and Fortuner Legender carry a price-tag of Rs. 40.03 lakh and Rs. 44.63 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).