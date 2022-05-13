Auto

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II debuts with several refinements

Rolls-Royce has taken into consideration customer demands to have darkened finishes for the Phantom (Photo credit: Roll-Royce)

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has revealed an updated version of its flagship Phantom model. The new-generation sedan receives subtle revisions. In the announcement, the brand has only said that the Phantom has been given a "new expression." The car is available with several customization options which the company has showcased through the self-curated special edition Phantom Platino.

The new Rolls-Royce Phantom aka "the king of the car world" arrives in an updated form to replace the 2018 model.

It is not just any other car that requires a full-blown makeover to attract new buyers. Instead, Rolls-Royce has only made subtle changes and refinements to its flagship offering, making it more appealing than ever.

Exteriors The sedan has a darkened chrome grille and sparkling headlights

The 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II has a dual-tone finish, a darkened chrome grille with vertical slats, an illuminated horizontal bar above the grille, and sleek headlights with starlight detailing. It is flanked by sharp body lines and two new alloy wheel options - 1920s disc wheel-inspired and a stainless steel finish. A raked windscreen and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear.

The 2023 Rolls-Royce Series Phantom II draws power from a 6.75-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 563hp and a peak torque of 900Nm.

Interiors The four-wheeler has fiber-optic lights fitted to the leather roof

The 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II has a luxurious cabin, featuring Scivaro Gray and Peony Pink upholstery, an optional thick steering wheel, the dashboard clock surrounded by a 3D-printed ceramic finish, bespoke audio speakers, and leather roof lining with fiber-optic lights. Clients also have the option to choose a unique fabric upholstery for the rear seats while having the front seats draped in leather.

Rolls-Royce is yet to announce the official pricing and availability details of the 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II. We expect it to be priced at around$460,000 (roughly Rs. 3.5 crore).