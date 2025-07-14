The plane erupted in a fireball upon crashing

Moments before London plane crash, pilots waved at children

By Snehil Singh 11:22 am Jul 14, 2025

A light aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from London Southend Airport on Sunday afternoon. However, the outcome for those on board is currently unknown. The incident occurred around 3:58pm, shortly after the plane took off for Lelystad in the Netherlands. Eyewitness John Johnson recalled a heartwarming moment before the tragedy, saying, "We all waved at the pilots, and they all waved back at us." "But just a few seconds later, it....went straight down. It crashed headfirst. There was huge fireball."