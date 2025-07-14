'Pinned against wall...': Kashish Kapoor accuses cook of theft, assault

Kashish Kapoor, a contestant on Bigg Boss 18 , has accused her cook of stealing cash from her home in Andheri, Mumbai. The actor shared the news in an emotional video . She revealed that her family was unaware of the theft and she had kept ₹7L at home for her mother's account deposit before leaving for Singapore.

Confrontation details Kapoor confronted the cook Kapoor revealed that she confronted the cook, Sachin Kumar Chaudhary, after discovering the money missing from her locker. "Maine usse kaha, 'Apna pocketdikhao,' par woh mana kar raha tha. Maine bohot zidd ki, phir mujhe ₹50,000 uske pocket se dikh gaye," she said. She alleged that Chaudhary then "pinned her against the wall" and warned her not to call or tell anybody about the incident. "My mind was in fight-or-flight mode. Toh maine kaha, 'Mere ghar se nikal jao..."

Escape attempt Cook eventually managed to escape, but Kapoor called him back Kapoor said she immediately called her security guard to stop Chaudhary, but he managed to escape. "I was sick to my stomach, felt like puking on the way, thinking, 'What the f*ck is happening?' But I told myself, 'F*ck it, you can die later—right now you have to stop this." She ran down 20 floors to catch him, but he had fled. The actor-model added that she somehow tricked him into coming back later.