Did you know? Kussh Sinha attended Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer
What's the story
Filmmaker Kussh S Sinha, son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and brother of Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, has dismissed rumors about his absence from Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal in June 2024.
In an interview with Moneycontrol, he said: "I'll just put it shortly. I was there."
"So, you know, whoever has put out that story should have done the fact-checking because I was clearly there."
Last year, rumors suggested Kussh had skipped the wedding owing to differences.
Upcoming project
Sinha's directorial debut 'Nikita Roy' hits theaters on June 27
Sinha is also gearing up for his directorial debut with the film Nikita Roy. The film has an ensemble cast including Sonakshi, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar.
Described as a genre-bending psychological mystery with supernatural elements, Nikita Roy promises to be an unconventional cinematic experience.
It will release on June 27, 2025.
Professional boundaries
'Kept it very professional...': Sinha on working with Sonakshi
When asked about working with his sister on the film, Sinha said he kept it very professional.
He said, "If people see me behaving familiar because she's my sister, it can possibly give off the wrong impression in a professional environment."
"So I kept it very professional. She is an experienced actor. She has done a multitude of films."
Film details
Sonakshi's character in 'Nikita Roy' seeks to expose Rawal's truth
Sinha's directorial debut is marked by an unconventional narrative style, emotional complexity, and rich visual storytelling.
In Nikita Roy, Sonakshi's character embarks on a mission to expose Rawal's truth within a week.
Meanwhile, Rawal plays a spiritual guru who psychologically manipulates people.
The film is being marketed as an atmospheric thriller that challenges perceptions and delves deep into the human psyche.