Did you know? Kussh Sinha attended Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer

What's the story

Filmmaker Kussh S Sinha, son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and brother of Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, has dismissed rumors about his absence from Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal in June 2024.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, he said: "I'll just put it shortly. I was there."

"So, you know, whoever has put out that story should have done the fact-checking because I was clearly there."

Last year, rumors suggested Kussh had skipped the wedding owing to differences.