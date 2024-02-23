'Crakk' box office prediction

Box office buzz: 'Crakk' to register a lukewarm opening

By Aikantik Bag 02:30 pm Feb 23, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Vidyut Jammwal is a bonafide action hero in Bollywood and with each film he is taking the benchmark of action to another level. His recently released actioner Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! is full of nerve-bending action and is pitted against Article 370 at the box office. The film is in slight buzz, hence let's elucidate the box office prediction.

Next Article

Box office

Cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Datt directorial is set to register a Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) opening on Friday in India. The film will depend a lot on critical reviews for box office success. The cast includes Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson, among others. Rukmini Maitra and Pooja Sawant appear in cameos. The project is bankrolled by Jammwal.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post