'Lal Salaam' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Lal Salaam' needs commercial boost for survival

By Aikantik Bag 10:19 am Feb 13, 202410:19 am

What's the story Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made a comeback on celluloid with the recently released sports drama Lal Salaam. The film has been in the buzz ever since its announcement but has not been able to grasp the box office as of now. After a lukewarm weekend, the film is struggling to establish a strong footing on weekdays. Let's see how it performs in the first week.

Next Article

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 1.13 crore (early estimate) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 11.08 crore in India. The most astonishing fact is that despite Rajinikanth's extended cameo, the movie has failed to make a mark. The cast includes Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Vignesh, K.S. Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah, and Vivek Prasanna, among others. Kapil Dev stars in a cameo.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post