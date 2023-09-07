Box office collection: 'Jailer' tames other releases with ease

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 11:27 am 1 min read

Megastar Rajinikanth has caused a box office rampage with Jailer. The mass entertainer has been loved globally and the film has broken several records at the Tamil box office. The film matches the actor's larger-than-life image and over-the-top charisma. The movie has already raked in more than Rs. 600 crore globally. In India, the collection has been quite decent too.

Aiming for Rs. 350 crore mark in India

As per India Today, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned Rs. 1.3 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 340.98 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. With Jawan's release, the film will have a tough time in holding its spot at the box office. The cast includes Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar, among others.

