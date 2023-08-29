#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' holds the reins with ease

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023

'OMG 2' box office collection

OMG 2 has achieved the rare feat of passing the third Monday test. The movie experienced a very little drop in box office collection and it seems to gain momentum on weekdays. The movie marks Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated return at the box office and Khiladi Kumar is here to rule once again! The film is currently pitted against Dream Girl 2.

Aiming for the Rs. 150 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Rai directorial earned Rs. 1.15 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 137.07 crore. The movie has emerged to be one of the highest-grossing 'A' rated movies in Bollywood. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Arun Govil, among others. The movie revolves around sex education in India.

