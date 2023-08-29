Why Eminem asked Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 29, 2023 | 12:06 pm 3 min read

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy demanded to stop using Eminem songs in his campaign

Hip-hop sensation and world-renowned rapper Eminem has formally requested Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to cease using his music in his campaign. The request in question has come into the spotlight as BMI, a significant performing rights organization, publicly disclosed the artist's objection and request in a communication dated August 23. Let's understand the reasons behind Eminem's decision to restrict Ramaswamy from utilizing his songs within the campaign.

But first, let's know what exactly happened

Last month, a video went viral in which one could spot Ramaswamy enjoying Eminem's Lose Yourself at the Iowa State Fair—evidently highlighting his rise in popularity within the Republican primary race. After this incident, the music licenser BMI revealed through a letter—initially reported by Daily Mail—that it had received a formal request from the rapper, refraining the politician from using his music. Promptly addressing the situation, the campaigner honored the rapper's request, reportedly.

'Performance of Eminem's works would be deemed breach of agreement...'

For those uninitiated, Eminem has publicly endorsed Joe Biden for the US President. The rapper's decision to distance himself from Ramaswamy's campaign highlights the ongoing struggle between artists and politicians over the use of copyrighted material in political activities. Notably, in correspondence directed to the Ramaswamy campaign, BMI stated that it will "consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign to be a material breach of the agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies."

Know more about Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy—a prominent tech industry figure with no political background—has been gaining traction in public opinion polls. As the founder of Roivant Sciences, Ramaswamy announced his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination in the upcoming 2024 US presidential elections. The candidate—whose parents hail from Kerala—began his campaign by asserting that the US is grappling with a national identity crisis. His campaign strategy involves casting his political rivals as deeply entrenched in vested interests—which has struck a chord with many voters.

Ramaswamy holds strong affinity for rap, fondness for Eminem

Per a Guardian report, the Republican candidate is fond of Eminem, and during his time as an undergraduate at Harvard, he delved into rapping under the moniker "Da Vek." It is worth highlighting that in response to the recent matter, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy conveyed a playful nod to another Eminem song by saying, "[He] just got on the stage and cut loose...to the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to The Real Slim Shady."

