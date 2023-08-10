Taylor Swift announces '1989 (Taylor's Version)'; pre-orders open now

Written by Aikantik Bag August 10, 2023 | 12:15 pm 1 min read

'1989 (Taylor's Version)' release date is out

Swifties, it's time to assemble! Yes, Taylor Swift has just announced the re-recorded version of her cult album 1989. The pop star took to Twitter and shared her personal connection with the album and revealed that 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be out on October 27. The singer also mentioned that the pre-orders have commenced. Fans are super excited.

Swift's connection with '1989'

Swift took to Twitter and wrote, "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done." The Anti-Hero singer is known for her hard-hitting lyrics and has been a generation-defining artist.

