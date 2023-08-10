Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Twitter review: Fans applaud 'potential blockbuster'

Entertainment

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Twitter review: Fans applaud 'potential blockbuster'

Written by Isha Sharma August 10, 2023 | 11:57 am 2 min read

Planning to watch 'Jailer'? Read the Twitter reviews first

It's a momentous day for the fans of Thalaivar Rajinikanth since his film Jailer has begun roaring in the theaters. As is the tradition with the megastar's films, several fans in multiple South Indian regions burst firecrackers and offered milk on his posters as a mark of reverence. How does the film fare in the earliest Twitter (X) reviews? Let's take a look.

Fans have showered praises on the BGM, goosebump-inducing moments

An ardent Rajinikanth devotee who caught one of the earliest shows tweeted, "Those who love South films in North will worship this movie. A strong 4/5 rating from my end." Another fan, while recounting his experience, wrote, "BGM & Songs have been a total pillar behind the movie. There are a lot of goosebump moments and he has elevated them to the core."

A perfect entertainer, but there's also some constructive criticism

Another fan wrote a detailed review and expressed their delight over "all the cameos [being] utilized beautifully" and the blend of comedic and well-crafted action scenes. They enthusiastically added that they're booking tickets for another show! Some cinephiles, while still praising Jailer, pointed out factors such as a slow beginning, stretched second half, and the lengthy runtime (about two hours and 45 minutes).

Cast: The film stars several renowned names

Jailer has been helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, known for Beast. Apart from Rajinikanth, the cast includes Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. Megastar Mohanlal is also a part of the film in an extended cameo. The project has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. Jailer is also crucial for the superstar since his last release Annaatthe courted negative reviews.

What is the plot of 'Jailer'?

IMDb describes the plot as: "Muthuvel Pandian is a strict yet empathetic jailer who learns that a gang is trying to rescue their leader from the prison, where he sets out to stop them." The action-packed drama has reportedly been released on over 900 screens in Tamil Nadu alone. Anirudh Ravichander﻿ helmed the music while the cinematography is by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

Poll Do you check out reviews before deciding if you want to watch a film?

Yes, all the time. 0% It's an unnecessary exercise. 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline