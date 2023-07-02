Technology

Twitter declares 'temporary limits' on readable tweets per day

Written by Akash Pandey July 02, 2023 | 10:54 am 2 min read

Verified accounts can read 10,000 tweets per day

Twitter is limiting the number of tweets that accounts can read per day in order to prevent "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation," said Executive Chair Elon Musk. He claimed that hundreds of organizations were "extremely aggressively" scraping Twitter data, which was negatively affecting user experience. The announcement comes following an outage that rendered the platform unusable for thousands of users worldwide.

Why does this story matter?

A lot has happened on Twitter since Musk took charge. The series of events doesn't seem to stop even after he stepped down as the CEO. There are now "temporary limits" on how many tweets a user can read per day, and these restrictions differ for verified, unverified, and recently joined accounts. Those with blue badges get access to more tweets than non-verified ones.

On Saturday, Musk announced a temporary reading restriction, with verified accounts being limited to reading 6,000 posts/day and unverified and newly joined users to 600 and 300 posts, respectively. Later, via a separate tweet, Musk stated that the limits were increased to 10,000 posts/day for verified users, 1,000 per day for unverified ones, and 500 posts daily for new unverified users.

Changes came into effect right after Musk's announcement

What might be reason behind this move?

Musk and Co. have already implemented various strategies to encourage people to sign up for the Twitter Blue subscription. When compared to non-verified users, the paid subscription grants many advantages, such as greater reach, the ability to post longer tweets, and higher-quality videos, among other things. The reading restriction appears to be another attempt to get users to enroll in the Blue badge program.

To view tweets, you must first sign in

Twitter recently announced that it would need users to have an account or sign in on the social media platform in order to view tweets. The announcement was made by Musk this Friday, referring to it as a "temporary emergency measure."

Twitter was down for thousands of users on Saturday

On Saturday, thousands of users across the globe were unable to access Twitter, according to the outage monitoring website Downdetector. When the problem was at its worst, nearly 7,500 users complained that they were having trouble accessing the app. The outage now appears to be a result of the new change that was implemented later in the day.