'Daam' malware attack on Android: How to protect your smartphone

Written by Akash Pandey May 27, 2023, 05:37 pm 2 min read

Keep your smartphone up to date with the latest security patch

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory regarding malware 'Daam,' which is spreading rapidly and infecting Android mobile devices. According to the agency, it can steal sensitive user information, bypass antivirus programs, and deploy ransomware on targeted devices. Your phone may be impacted by this malware in different ways. Here's how to stay away from it.

Why does this story matter?

Cybersecurity threats like hacking and phishing are rising in today's digital world and CERT-In is actively operating in this field to safeguard users from such incidents.

It is the federal technology arm in charge of defending cyberspace and thwarting cyberattacks.

The agency involves a team of information security specialists working to tighten the security of India's internet space.

First, let's understand how the malware spreads

As per CERT-In, 'Daam' is disseminated through third-party websites or apps downloaded from untrustworthy sources. After entering an Android device, the malware tries to get past the security check. It then attempts to steal sensitive information like call records, contacts, and browsing history, kills background processes, and can even access the camera, according to the advisory issued by the agency.

Why is 'Daam' so dangerous?

'Daam' interacts with several Android APK files to access a particular phone. Being distributed via third-party websites, the malware uses the AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) algorithm to code files in the targeted device. Following the deletion of other files from the local storage, only the encrypted files with the ".enc" extension and a ransom note that says "readme_now.txt" remain, the advisory said.

'Daam' can access saved passwords too

According to the CERT-In advisory, 'Daam' can also modify passwords, capture screenshots, steal SMSes, and download/upload files. It can transmit all the data to the command-and-control server from the victim's device.

Here's how to prevent your smartphone from a malware attack

Do not browse un-trusted websites or click on un-trusted links. Keep anti-virus and anti-spyware software installed and updated. Always be on the lookout for suspicious numbers that don't resemble real mobile phone numbers. Be cautious when clicking on shortened URLs involving 'bitly,' 'tinyurl, ' and more. Use a URL checker or hover your cursors over the shortened URLs to see the full website domain.