Technology

Here's when BGMI will go live: Check release date, timing

Here's when BGMI will go live: Check release date, timing

Written by Akash Pandey May 27, 2023, 02:33 pm 2 min read

BGMI will be made available for Android and iOS users starting May 29 (Photo credit Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is officially back. Android users can now discover the app on Google Play Store. Those who were unable to locate it previously can download and install the battle royale game on their phones right now. Do note that BGMI can only be downloaded at the moment. Read on to know when the server will go live in India.

Why does this story matter?

In 2021, BGMI made its debut in India in an effort to fill the void left by PUBG. The game quickly gained a following and became a fan favorite.

It played a crucial role in influencing the development of esports in India.

While it was banned due to security concerns, the fans of the game are in for a treat with its comeback.

BGMI servers will go live on May 29

BGMI can now be discovered on the Google Play Store. It carries version 2.5.0. However, you won't be able to play just yet. The servers will go live from May 29 onward. Krafton is expected to release a new update with version 2.6.0. on the same day between 5:00 am and 7:00 am in addition to making the game readily available for all.

Krafton may introduce the game with several upgrades

The BGMI 2.6 update may introduce several in-app improvements and changes. It might include a time limit to restrict the amount of time a gamer could spend playing the game. The gore effects may also undergo a number of changes. Players may get access to an in-game setting that could allow them to change the color of their character's blood.

Android users are allowed to pre-load the game

While BGMI's servers will be live on May 29, Krafton has allowed Android players to pre-load the game starting today. Simply download the app from Play Store. It has a file size of 800MB. Post downloading and installing the game, you will be allowed to run it. However, the window will display a pop-up notification declaring that the servers are not yet active.

Is BGMI back only for three months?

In a recent statement, Krafton has expressed its gratitude to the Indian government for allowing the publisher to resume BGMI's operations. The first three months will serve as a trial period. During this time, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will keep an eye on the game and its publisher's policies to make sure that no laws are violated.