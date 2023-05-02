Business

Airtel restricts users from sharing 'unlimited 5G data' via hotspot

Written by Akash Pandey May 02, 2023, 08:39 pm 2 min read

The unlimited 5G data benefit can be claimed via Airtel Thanks app

Bharti Airtel began rolling out 5G services in India last October. The network is now available in over 3,000 cities across the country. As a part of an introductory offer, the telco provides unlimited 5G data on existing recharge packs. Users can claim the offer via Airtel Thanks app. However, they cannot share this free data via hotspot connections.

Data usage is only allowed for non-commercial, private use

Airtel has posted a comprehensive list of terms and conditions on its official site. One of the points makes it clear that the unlimited 5G data is only intended for personal, non-commercial usage. Notably, sharing of this data through mobile hotspots is not permitted. In specific instances of commercial use or fraudulent case, the company may terminate, suspend, or modify the service/benefit.

Several prepaid/postpaid recharge plans provide unlimited 5G data benefit

Airtel is offering unlimited 5G data on certain recharge packs. Individuals recharging with prepaid packs starting from Rs. 239 and above can claim unlimited 5G data via the Airtel Thanks app. However, prepaid packs costing Rs. 455 and Rs. 1,799 do not qualify for the free data benefit. The operator also allows postpaid customers to claim the benefit every month post-bill generation.

Here's how to enable 5G on your smartphone

In order to enjoy unlimited 5G data, you first need to check if the service is live in your region. This can be done by heading to the Airtel Thanks app. If 5G is available in your area, configure your mobile network accordingly. For that, visit Settings > Mobile Network > Preferred Network Type. Now, select 5G.

Airtel has reached 10 million subscribers for its 5G service

Airtel's 5G Plus service is now live in more than 3,000 Indian cities. The operator recently surpassed the 10 million subscriber milestone for its 5G network. It intends to cover all major urban/rural areas by September 2023 and offer nationwide coverage by March 2024.