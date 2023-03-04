Technology

Alienware introduces a 500Hz refresh rate gaming monitor: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 04, 2023, 04:05 pm 3 min read

The Alienware AW2524H will be available in North America from March 21 onward

Dell's computer hardware subsidiary, Alienware, has introduced the world's first 500Hz IPS gaming monitor, in addition to other PC peripherals, including two new hi-res gaming headsets, a wireless mouse, and the brand's first-ever wireless gaming keyboard. The 24.5-inch monitor (AW2524H) offers a 1080p resolution, 500Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms GtG response time, NVIDIA's Reflex Latency Analyzer, 99% sRGB, 99% color coverage, and more.

Why does this story matter?

Alienware is a well-recognized brand, due to its potent gaming PCs and appealing space-age design.

The company's gaming monitor line-up is considered the best in the market by many professional gamers across the world.

The Alienware AW2524H is the fastest gaming-oriented monitor because of its powerful display features.

The device will be available for purchase in North America at first.

Is it really necessary to have a 500Hz gaming monitor?

Do you need a gaming monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate? Generally, the higher the refresh rate, the more demanding it's on your system, as the CPU/GPU require more power. Therefore, a lot of gamers believe that even devices with a 360Hz refresh rate are unnecessary. However, only the AW2524H monitor's real-world performance and acceptance can determine whether its high refresh rate is needed.

Alienware AW2524H: Highlights

The Alienware AW2524H packs a 24.5-inch Full-HD anti-glare IPS LCD screen, with a 480Hz native refresh rate that has been overclocked to hit 500Hz. The high refresh rate speed comes with a capped resolution of 1080 pixels, due to bandwidth limitations. However, the IPS screen should allow users to enjoy slightly better contrast, colors, and viewing angles than TN (twisted nematic) panels.

The monitor gets DisplayHDR 400 certification

The Alienware AW2524H comes with a 0.5ms GtG (Gray To Gray) response time, sRGB 99% color coverage, DisplayHDR 400 certification, and NVIDIA's Reflex Latency Analyzer, which allows gamers to optimize their systems to reduce latency. It gets customizable AlienFX RGB lighting, and an integrated pull-out headset hanger, which will be a nice place to keep and showcase your gaming-oriented headset.

It houses two HDMI 2.1 ports

The Alienware AW2524H is equipped with four (5Gbps) Type-A ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, and two universal 3.5mm audio jacks. It is worth noticing that over an HDMI connection, the monitor will be limited to 240Hz.

Alienware AW2524H: Pricing and availability

Alienware AW2524H costs $829.99 (nearly Rs. 67,800), and will be available in North America starting March 21. It is touted as the world's fastest gaming monitor that you'll be able to buy. Previously, ASUS was working on a 500Hz monitor in 2022, which was recently announced as ROG Swift Pro PG248QP, claiming a faster 540Hz refresh rate. It is yet to go on sale.