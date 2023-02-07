Technology

WhatsApp adds new features to status updates on iOS, Android

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 07, 2023, 07:07 pm 2 min read

The new features are available on iOS, Android, and desktop (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has released its first major update for 2023, which brings a set of new features/improvements for status updates. It includes voice statuses, private audience selection, status reactions, status profile rings for new updates, and link previews on statuses. The new features are now rolling out to users globally via the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and desktop.

Why does this story matter?

Following in the footsteps of Telegram, WhatsApp has introduced a slew of new features.

However, in contrast to Telegram's broader focus on various in-app aspects, WhatsApp's new rollout aims to improve users' status update experience.

The Meta-owned platform is slowly but steadily adding new features. In a competitive market, it needs to do so to stay ahead of its rivals.

Private audience selector

Every status you post may not be appropriate for all of your contacts. Hence, WhatsApp now allows users to update their privacy settings for each status. Using the newly added private audience selector feature users can quickly choose who sees their status while they share it. Once an individual selects the audience, changes will be saved and used for the next status by default.

Voice status and reactions

WhatsApp already supports recording and sharing voice messages in groups/private conversations. Now, users can share up to 30-second voice notes as status updates too. Following the ability to react to group and one-on-one text/multimedia messages, WhatsApp now brings reactions to status updates. Choose from different emojis including Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Clapping Hands, Face with Tears of Joy, and Face with Open Mouth.

Status profile rings for new updates and link previews

With WhatsApp's status profile rings, you'll never miss a new update. When a contact posts a status, a ring will appear around their profile picture, allowing you to see the status update, right within the chat list/groups. Meanwhile, when you share a link as a status, a visual preview of the linked content will appear, giving your contacts a better idea.

Ability to share up to 100 media within chats soon

WhatsApp is working on a new facility that will allow users to share up to 100 media files within their conversations in a single time. Currently, the platform doesn't allow more than 30 files to be shared simultaneously. The new feature is available on WhatsApp's Android beta version. Its rollout on the stable app is expected to happen soon.