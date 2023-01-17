Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for January 17

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 17, 2023, 10:19 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX back in September 2021. The game's high-resolution graphics and rewards redemption program has helped it amass a sizable fanbase in India's Android ecosystem. The developers understand that not all players are eager to spend money on in-game items. As a result, they frequently distribute redeemable codes that give users free access to various bonuses. Check out today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Your game-handling techniques determine your chances of winning the game and climbing the leaderboard.

However, having extra supplies in the inventory is extremely helpful, when engaging an adversary in combat.

Free Fire MAX thus offers a selection of in-game items that players can buy with real money.

However, you can also obtain the bonuses using redeemable codes, without paying a penny.

Codes are redeemable just once per person

You must follow a few simple guidelines if you intend to use Free Fire MAX codes. For instance, you can redeem multiple codes in one sitting, but each can be used just once. The codes are only accessible to players using Indian servers. The 12-digit codes should be claimed via the game's rewards redemption page within a duration of 12 to 18 hours.

Here's what you may obtain using the codes

With the help of the Free Fire MAX codes, players can get a variety of in-game items, such as reward points, costume sets, skins, diamonds, royale vouchers, pets, weapons, and more. These bonuses can help improve players' performance, which will raise their scores.

Check out the codes for January 17

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. January 17 are listed below. Utilize them to gain free access to a variety of in-game items. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA.

How to redeem the codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account by entering your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Now, add a redeemable code into the text field and hit "Confirm" followed by "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will be offered a reward that can be picked from the in-game mailbox.