Nov 13, 2022

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX in September last year. Soon after its release, the game rose to fame, garnering a sizable fanbase in the Android ecosystem. Recently, it surpassed the 100 million download milestone on Google Play Store. So, the game creators express their gratitude by releasing 12-digit redeemable codes, allowing players to accumulate in-game items for free.

Why does this story matter?

Engaging in frontline combat always offers a thrilling experience, no matter whether with teams or solo players.

However, sticking to the same old tools and tactics could make the gameplay monotonous.

Hence, Free Fire MAX codes allow individuals to acquire various exclusive collectibles, which can be used within the game. Players unwilling to spend resources on supplies may use the redeemable codes.

Codes should be redeemed only via Indian servers

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must abide by a few ground rules. For instance, the codes are accessible exclusively using the Indian servers. Although players can redeem multiple codes in one sitting, each code can be redeemed by them only once. Individuals should claim the codes via the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of distribution.

Here are the codes for November 13

Using the Free Fire MAX codes mentioned below for Sunday (November 13), players can collect multiple rewards within the game. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR. FF10-GCGX-RNHY, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, FF11-WFNP-P956, FF10-617K-GUF9. FF11-DAKX-4WHV, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5. SARG-886A-V5GR, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA.

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by visiting https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account by entering your Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Then, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be picked from the game's mail section.