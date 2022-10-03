Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's October 3 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 03, 2022, 09:46 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an online multiplayer battle royale game that has amassed a sizable fan base among Android users in India. The game's rewards redemption program adds to its popularity. It provides players a variety of in-game items via free redeemable codes. The bonuses help gamers perform better on the battlefield and move up the leaderboard rankings.

Free Fire MAX continues to be one of the most downloaded battle royale games on the Google Play Store, in India.

As a token of appreciation and to keep the players hooked, the creators introduce redeemable codes on a daily basis.

Using these codes individuals can collect new characters, skins, pets, royale vouchers, protective equipment, etc. which indeed improve the gaming experience.

Players can claim multiple Free Fire MAX codes but every code can be redeemed by them only once. The 12-digit codes for today i.e. October 3, can help obtain diamonds, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more for free. The alphanumeric codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours. They can only be redeemed using the Indian servers.

The Free Fire MAX codes listed below can be redeemed via the game's rewards redemption website. B61Y-CTNH-4PV3, FFBC-AC83-6MAC, FFBC-LY4L-NC4B, WOJJ-AFV3-TU5E FFBC-LLPS-98AW, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL FFTI-LM65-9NZB, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, FFPL-NZUW-MALS, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX FFPL-UED9-3XRT, FFBC-JVGJ-J6VP, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N

Head to the rewards redemption page of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Google, Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap "Confirm," and then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.