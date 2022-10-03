Technology

Everything we know about the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series

Everything we know about the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 03, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The Xiaomi 12T series will include dual speakers with Harman Kardon tuning

Xiaomi is all set to introduce its 12T line-up of smartphones on October 4. The launch is just round the corner, and the leaks have revealed almost everything about the upcoming series which will include the 12T and 12T Pro models. The non-Pro and Pro variants will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets, respectively. Here's our roundup.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 12T series will succeed the recently launched 11T line-up.

The handsets will bear upgraded specifications, featuring a high refresh rate display, multiple cameras, a powerful chipset, and a fast-charging battery.

While the standard 12T will rival the upper midrange offerings, the Pro model will take on premium smartphones such as Moto X30 Pro and Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition.

Design and display The handsets will get a 120Hz refresh rate

The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, metal frame, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they will get a glass panel and a rectangular camera bump. The standard 12T will sport a 6.67-inch OLED screen, whereas the Pro model will get a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel. Both will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision.

Information The Pro model will flaunt a 200MP main camera with OIS

The Xiaomi 12T will pack a 108MP primary sensor. The 12T Pro will boast a 200MP main camera with OIS and 16-into-1 pixel binning. Both will get an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Also, they will feature a 20MP front camera.

Internals The handsets will house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging

The Xiaomi 12T will pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The 12T Pro will house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both handsets will get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. Also, they will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Information Xiaomi 12T series: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 12T may cost €580 (nearly Rs. 46,400) and €630 (around Rs. 50,400) for its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models, respectively. The 12T Pro could be priced at €770 (roughly Rs. 61,600) for its 8GB/256GB variant and €800 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for its 12GB/256GB model.