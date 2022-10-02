Technology

Moto G72 fully revealed ahead of India launch: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 02, 2022, 05:59 pm 2 min read

The Moto G72 will offer IP52-rated construction

Motorola will introduce the Moto G72 as its latest G-series smartphone in India tomorrow i.e. October 3. Ahead of the official launch, complete details related to the device's specifications and design have surfaced on e-commerce website Flipkart. The handset's key highlights will include a 120Hz pOLED display, a 108MP main camera, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola is about to add another mid-ranger to its ever-expanding G-series in India. The Moto G72 is touted to be the country's first-ever 10-bit pOLED display in its segment.

This may help the brand garner some attention from buyers for its upcoming mid-ranger.

The handset will be aimed at buyers looking for a gaming-focused device with a high refresh rate display and segment-leading specifications.

Design and display The device will pack a 120Hz pOLED screen

The Moto G72 will bear a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with a thick bottom bezel and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will get a squircle camera bump. The handset will sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 certification, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and 576Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Moto G72 will get a triple camera arrangement on the back, which will be headlined by a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it will sport a 16MP camera for selfies.

Internals The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G72 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based My UI. Under the hood, it will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G72: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the pricing and availability details of the Moto G72 tomorrow i.e. October 3 via Flipkart. The device should arrive in three color variants. It should go on sale a week after its debut.