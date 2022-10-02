Technology

Dimensity 9000+ powered ASUS ROG Phone 6D tops AnTuTu charts

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 02, 2022

ASUS ROG Phone 6D (Ultimate) has a 165Hz display (Photo credit: ASUS)

AnTuTu has revealed its best-performing flagship smartphones list for September 2022 in China. The ASUS ROG Phone 6D, which is backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, has successfully managed to beat the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset-powered OnePlus Ace Pro to take the top spot. With 16GB/512GB configuration, the former obtained a benchmark score of 11,23,036, whereas the latter received 11,11,200 points.

Context Why does this story matter?

While MediaTek is dominating the list of best-performing mid-range smartphones for September, it has also shown its potential to top the charts for flagship handsets.

Less than two weeks ago, ASUS unveiled the ROG Phone 6D (a Dimensity 9000+ SoC-powered version of the ROG Phone 6). It is now leading AnTuTu's list of best flagship models, outperforming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphones.

Details What are AnTuTu scores?

AnTuTu is a well-known benchmarking platform that evaluates a device's performance based on processor and other hardware details. It gives the handset an overall numerical score as well as individual scores for every test it conducts. The higher the score of the device, the better is its processing speed and overall performance. Final score displayed is the result of the data collected from tests.

Comparison MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ v/s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 are octa-core processors which bear incremental upgrades over their non-Plus variants. Both the SoCs are developed using 4nm TSMC architecture. The MediaTek chipset uses Arm Mali-G710. It gets 8MB shared L3 and 6MB system cache. Qualcomm's chipset supposedly packs Adreno 730, with 6MB shared L3 and 4MB system cache.

Design and display The ROG Phone 6D supports 720Hz touch sampling rate

The ROG Phone 6D sports slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports Aura RGB lighting (on regular 6D) and RGB Vision secondary display (on the 6D Ultimate). The device gets a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits of maximum brightness, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

The ROG Phone 6D includes triple rear cameras that consist of a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, accompanied by a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, it features a 12MP front-facing shooter.

Internals The device packs a 6,000mAh battery

The ROG Phone 6D is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset is shipped with Android 12-based ROG UI. It houses a 6,000mAh battery which has support for 65W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.