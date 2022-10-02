Technology

Nothing Ear (Stick) renders reveal Ear (1)-like design: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 02, 2022, 02:40 pm 2 min read

The Ear (Stick) will have support for Bluetooth 5.2

Nothing is working to launch the Ear (Stick), its second pair of TWS earbuds. A week ago, the brand had teased the audio equipment with a cylindrical charging case at designer Chet Lo's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. Now, Twitter user Kuba Wojciechowski has leaked the renders of the upcoming earbuds. They bear similarities to the Ear (1) earbuds that were launched in 2021.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nothing's Ear (Stick) will arrive as the company's third ever product, joining the Ear (1) and Phone (1).

The Ear (Stick) seems to be an entirely new product with a unique design for the charging case.

However, going by the leaked renders, the overall aesthetics of the new earbuds will be similar to the Ear (1).

Twitter Post Take a look at the leaked renders

Nothing Ear (stick) - official leaked renders pic.twitter.com/FrhKmRttmi — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) October 1, 2022

Design The earphones will lack silicone tips

Nothing's Ear (Stick) will bear a transparent design, which is a signature of the London-based company. The earbuds will have larger holes at the top and bottom of each stem, replacing the dotted grilles on the Ear (1). Additionally, the audio equipment will also lack ear tips and the in-ear portion will be similar to AirPods 3rd generation.

Features Each earbud will get a 36mAh battery

As per the FCC's documentation, the Ear (Stick) will offer a 36mAh battery on each bud. The tubular case will house a 350mAh battery. The case will get support for wired charging. However, it may lack wireless charging. Since the earbuds are being touted as an "affordable" offering, they may not offer active noise cancellation support. For connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 should be on offer.

Information Nothing Ear (Stick): Pricing and availability

Nothing will reveal the price and availability details of the Ear (Stick) at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen soon. The audio wearable may be priced at around $60 (roughly Rs. 4,800).