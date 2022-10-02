Technology

Leak reveals Google Pixel Watch's band styles and watch faces

Google will launch the Pixel Watch on October 6. Just days ahead of the announcement, SmartDroid has leaked a bunch of images of the wearable, revealing some watch faces and band styles. The Pixel Watch may arrive with Black, Eggshell, Dark Gray, and Silver silicone bands, and Orange, Green as well as Black braided strap options. It will get a range of watch faces.

Context Why does this story matter?

Numerous leaks have already revealed a lot about the Pixel Watch. Now, the latest tip-off gives an overview of how Google is gearing up to introduce its smartwatch.

With a variety of sleek, rugged, and braided band styles and multiple watch faces, Google's upcoming watch will aim to attract Android fans.

It'll be a potent competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series.

Design The smartwatch may be offered in a 40mm case

The Pixel Watch will bear a circular dial with a crown on the right and a stainless steel body. It will be offered with multiple band styles. The wearable will bear 5ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass protection. It may arrive in a 40mm case. It will provide multiple watch faces ranging from a simple minute-and-hour hand to a more decorative, landscape design.

Information It will come with Fitbit integration

The Pixel Watch will also come with Fitbit integration, support for Google Fast Pair, emergency calling, ECG reading, Find My Device app compatibility, and more. It could be equipped with a Google Home app and offer a free six-month subscription of Fitbit Premium.

Internals The wearable will be backed by Samsung Exynos 9110 processor

The Pixel Watch will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset, which may come paired with a coprocessor, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. The wearable should boot Wear OS 3, and offer features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 detection, and activity and sleep tracking. Under the hood, it may house a 300mAh battery which should last around one day.

Information Google Pixel Watch: Pricing and availability

As per the leaks, the Pixel Watch may bear a price tag of around €350 (nearly Rs. 28,200) for the Bluetooth model. Additionally, according to 9to5Google, the wearable's cellular version could cost $400 (around Rs. 32,650).