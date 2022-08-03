Technology

Has Google forgotten Pixel 6a has a major security flaw?

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 03, 2022, 02:35 pm 3 min read

Pixel 6a's first OTA update has failed to fix the fingerprint issue (Photo credit: Google)

Pixel 6a, Google's latest addition to its Pixel line-up, has been mired in a controversy related to its fingerprint sensor. Several reviewers and early adopters have highlighted the unreliability of the fingerprint reader, wherein the phone gets unlocked even with unregistered fingerprints. Notably, the handset is already on sale in several countries, posing a threat to privacy and security of the owners.

Context Why does this story matter?

When you buy a device from Google, you expect a certain level of performance and security that comes with the device.

Therefore, it is almost hard to believe that Google messed up that under-display fingerprint reader of Pixel 6a. Interestingly, we are yet to hear any meaningful response from them regarding this.

This is certainly a low point for a company of Google's pedigree.

Twitter Post People did not expect such an oversight from Google

Issue Apparently, anyone can unlock your Google Pixel 6a

Several reports have emerged from different countries about Pixel 6a's under-display fingerprint reader allowing anyone to unlock the device. The phones in question were unlocked with different fingers of the user itself. In other cases, people whose fingerprints were not registered were able to unlock the handset. While the majority don't face this issue, there are several who do.

The Google Pixel 6a recently received its first software update but the update did not fix the fingerprint flaw. The new update curiously bumped up the security patch to the June 2022 level instead of the latest July patch. The device is set to get another security patch update this month but it is unlikely to fix the security bug.

Done with the OTA update but for me still the fingerprint issue not solved.



I have registered only my right thumb fingerprint but it's still able to unlock via the left thumb 👎



I just hope it's not a poor quality sensor issue on some units, as it's not happening to everyone. pic.twitter.com/EruyHxHWwS — Ranjit (@geekyranjit) August 2, 2022

Privacy The unreliable fingerprint reader puts your data at risk

Phones are not just for communicating anymore. They are now used for banking, storing all of your passwords, personal photos, and so much more. Now, imagine your Pixel 6a getting stolen. Chances are that the unreliable fingerprint reader will make it easy to bypass security checks. Next thing you know, your data will be up for sale on the internet and bank account empty.

Setting the bar Customers expect better from a company like Google

Pixel 6a is not the first Pixel handset with fingerprint issues. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro too had their own problems. One would expect a company like Google to understand the issues on previous handsets and not repeat the same on a new one. To have an unreliable fingerprint sensor is not something you'd expect from a phone with Google branding.

Remedy How to safeguard your Pixel 6a

Since Google has not taken care of Pixel 6a's fingerprint issue with the first software update, you should be careful to not use it until the problem is addressed. In the meanwhile, rely only on password or passcode-based login. Some users who faced the fingerprint sensor issue have suggested removing all the registered fingerprints and re-adding them. You can try that as well.