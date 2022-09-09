Technology

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition's render surfaces: Check features

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition's render surfaces: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 09, 2022, 08:11 pm 2 min read

The ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition may share the specifications with the standard model (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

ASUS could soon introduce a new ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition. In the latest development, the render of the device has been leaked by 91mobiles, revealing its complete design details. The brand may announce this special edition model with the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate which are set to debut on September 19. The handset may arrive in a single configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

Theme-based handsets are gradually gaining popularity. They are even assisting brands in increasing sales of a specific device model.

The ROG Phone 6 has drawn attention of smartphone enthusiasts by leading AnTuTu's list of the world's most potent Android flagships for two consecutive months.

The new Batman Edition with related themes and goodies will attract DC fans for sure.

Design and display The display may offer 720Hz touch response rate

The ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition will feature slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, the device will sport Aura RGB lighting, triple cameras, and "Batman" tag under the ROG branding. The device may get a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits peak brightness, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information It may feature a 50MP primary camera

The rear camera arrangement on the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition is likely to house a 50MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, the handset could get a 12MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is expected

The ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition should be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It may arrive in either 12GB/256GB or 16GB/512GB configuration. The handset is likely to boot Android 12 with ROG UI. It could house a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition: Availability

ASUS will reveal the pricing and availability details of the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition on September 19, when the brand will unveil the ROG Phone 6D series.

Poll Which Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered handset would you pick?