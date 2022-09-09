Technology

Apple iPhone 14 series pre-order now open in India

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 09, 2022, 07:06 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 series gets an IP68-rated dust and water resistance build

The iPhone 14 series is now up for pre-ordering in India. The devices can be reserved via Apple's official e-store. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max bear a starting price of Rs. 79,900, Rs. 1,29,900, and Rs. 1,39,900, respectively. Their shipments will begin from September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900. It will be shipped starting October 7.

Design The Pro models flaunt a "Dynamic Island"

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models sport a notch for Face ID. They come in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, and (PRODUCT)Red shades. The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max variants have a pill-shaped "Dynamic Island" that keeps the Face ID and front camera hidden while showing app-related interactive information. They are offered in Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple trims.

Display The Pro models provide 120Hz screen refresh rate

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus boast a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, respectively, with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. The 14 Pro flaunts a 6.1-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED screen, whereas the 14 Pro Max gets a similar 6.7-inch display, both with an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate, Always-on function, and 2,000-nits of maximum brightness.

Cameras The handsets sport a 12MP front-facing camera

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus offer dual rear cameras including a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have a triple camera arrangement comprising a 48MP (f/1.78, OIS) quad-pixel camera, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Up front, all handsets have a 12MP (f/1.9) autofocus camera.

Internals The devices feature Emergency SoS via satellite communication

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus house an A15 Bionic processor. The Pro and Pro Max feature an A16 Bionic chipset. The devices boot iOS 16 and pack 6GB of RAM. The non-Pro models have up to 512GB of storage, and the Pros get up to 1TB of storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and Emergency SOS via satellite.