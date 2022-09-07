Technology

Huawei announces Mate 50 Pro, RS Porsche Design flagship smartphones

Both the phones pack a 4,700mAh battery

Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS Porsche Design smartphones in its home country. As for the highlights, the devices flaunt an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 512GB of storage, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,700mAh battery with fast-charging support. The handsets will go on sale from September 21 onward.

Design and display The handsets offer 300Hz touch sampling rate

The Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS Porsche Design have a notched screen with an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, the former sports a round module housing the cameras, while the latter flaunts an octagonal module housed in a ceramic back. The handsets bear a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1212x2612 pixels) OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras They get a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling

The Mate 50 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary snapper with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an OIS-supported 64MP periscope telephoto camera. In the Mate 50 RS Porsche Design, the periscope camera is swapped with a 48MP macro lens with OIS. On the front, the duo bears a 13MP selfie snapper and a 3D depth sensor.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset powers the devices

Under the hood, both the smartphones are backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. They boot Harmony OS 3.0 and are fueled by a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Features Huawei Mate 50 has also debuted

Huawei has also launched the Mate 50 in China. It has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a punch-hole cut-out and in-display fingerprint scanner. It bears a 13MP selfie shooter and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. The device packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,460mAh battery.

Price How much do they cost?

In China, the Huawei Mate 50 starts at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 57,300) and goes up to CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,500). The Mate 50 Pro falls in the price bracket of CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 78,000) to CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 91,700). Finally, the Mate 50 RS Porsche Design carries a price figure of CNY 12,999 (around Rs. 1.5 lakh).