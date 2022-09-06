Technology

WhatsApp working on 'hide phone number' feature within business chats

WhatsApp working on 'hide phone number' feature within business chats

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 06, 2022, 05:57 pm 2 min read

The feature is yet to be released to beta testers (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a feature that would involve conversations between businesses and customers. The users will be able to hide/share their phone numbers with the businesses based on their choice, in a future version of the WhatsApp Desktop beta. This facility is currently under development and is yet to be released to the beta testers.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a bid to quash competition from rivals such as Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is working on new features, day in and day out.

These facilities will not only improve the user experience but also up the security and privacy elements.

The Meta-owned company is going all-in to attract businesses, be it big or small.

Steps How will this feature work?

Thanks to this facility, some businesses will be unable to view your phone number when you contact them via 'Click to WhatsApp' advertisements. However, if you want to share the same, you can do so manually. Simply head to 'Chat info' and scroll down to the 'Phone number sharing' option. Turn it on or off, depending on your preference.

Information A timeline for the roll-out is unavailable

This feature is currently under development and a timeline for when it will be offered to all users has not been disclosed. Though it will arrive on desktops first, it should be offered on Android as well.

New stuff WhatsApp is also working on other features

The messaging app is testing a feature that will allow users to hide their phone numbers from certain groups in Communities. This option will be turned off by default. The Meta-owned platform will also permit business accounts to assign chats to linked devices for free. Messaging and viewing their own chats from linked devices will soon come true for users.