Technology

ASUS testing ROG Phone 6 in India: Check expected price

ASUS testing ROG Phone 6 in India: Check expected price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 27, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

ASUS ROG Phone 6 is undergoing tests in India. Representative image (Photo credit: ASUS)

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS will unveil the ROG Phone 6 in the global markets on July 5. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed that the device's testing has started in India, hinting that it will be launched here soon after the global debut. The smartphone will bear an AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 will be the first gaming-focused smartphone in the world to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

The latest iteration of the ROG Phone should offer excellent performance and attract a lot of buyers both in India and abroad.

It will rival the likes of Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro and the recently launched Black Shark 5 Pro.

Design and display The phone will sport a 165Hz display

ASUS ROG Phone 6 will have a stylish look with noticeable bezels and an under-display fingerprint reader. There will be three cameras and a secondary display on the rear. The phone will bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and HDR support. As for the dimensions, it will be 10.39mm thick and weigh 229g.

Information It will get a 12MP selfie shooter

On the rear, the ASUS ROG Phone 6 will have a 64MP primary camera and ultra-wide as well as macro sensors. A 12MP snapper at the front will be available for clicking selfies and video calls.

Internals It will get up to 18GB of RAM

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone will boot Android 12-based ROG UI. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, NFC, dual-SIMs, Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, and GPS.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 6: Pricing and availability

ASUS will reveal the pricing and availability details of the ROG Phone 6 in India at the time of its launch. It might begin at around Rs. 60,000 and will be sold via Flipkart.