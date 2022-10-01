Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's October 1 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 01, 2022, 09:50 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX allows players to add credits to their portfolio and obtain higher rankings by competing against one another on the battleground. This multiplayer battle royale game also helps gamers acquire additional in-game tools via real money. But not everyone is willing to invest resources. Therefore, the game's creators offer redeemable codes that allow individuals to redeem in-game goodies for free.

Free Fire MAX is one of the most downloaded games on Android.

As a token of appreciation, the game developers provide redeemable codes on a daily basis. These codes help individuals acquire a large number of collectibles such as costume bundles, loot crates, skins, and more.

The additional in-game bonuses help players improve their gaming experience when competing on the battlefield.

Rules Codes are redeemable only via Indian servers

Individuals need to follow some basic rules to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. The alphanumeric codes should be redeemed on the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours. Gamers can claim multiple codes in a go, but they can redeem each code only once. The 12-digit codes can be accessed only by the players using Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for October 1

The Free Fire MAX codes for today, i.e. October 1, can help you obtain royale vouchers, premium bundles, pets, diamonds, costumes skins, and more. Take a look at the codes: VBNJ-YTGF-VBRT, NGMH-KIB8-U7VY, TFRS-VBRN-TMYU, LMNB-KLOV-8S7Y 6A5R-QDFV-2BGN, 3J4K-R5TY-G8U7, Y6TD-VEBR-N5TM, YK8U-9BIV-UJCX MDRT-Y0J98-BUV7, 6X5R-4QDF-V2B3, HJR5-KGIU-VYCT, XGFD-VBEN-5MT6 KLY7-OUPJ-9HB8, U7YD-HEN4-R5M6, L7UO-H98B-76CX, 5TRS-EDER-56Y3 V78X-BNJU-7YT3, BERN-TYKH-JI3B, U7VY-6TXG-AXNJ, E4R5-OI3Y-UM8H

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Then, log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.