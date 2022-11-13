Technology

Samsung rolls out Android 13 update for Galaxy A53 5G

Nov 13, 2022

The One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A53 5G brings a cleaner Settings menu

Samsung has released the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A53 5G in select European nations. The update was initiallyset to release in December 2022. However, it comes a month ahead of its scheduled rollout. It introduces a more refreshed and modern UI, along with feature improvements. However, the security patch appears to be the one from October.

The Android 13-based One UI 5 update for the Galaxy A53 5G bears firmware version A536BXXU4BVJG. It comes with the October 2022 security patch. The update brings a revamped user interface with an expanded Color Palette feature, efficient notifications design, a cleaner Settings menu, and updated stock apps. To perform a manual check, users can head to Settings and then go to Software update.

Here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Galaxy A53 5G sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It is available with IP67-rated dust and water resistance. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, nearly 405ppi pixel density, 800-nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is offered in Black, White, Blue, and Peach colorways.

The phone boasts a 64MP main camera with OIS

The Galaxy A53 5G flaunts a quad rear camera arrangement with a 64MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and 5MP (f/2.4) macro and depth sensors, along with an LED flash. For selfies, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

An Exynos 1280 chipset powers the device

The Galaxy A53 5G is backed by an Exynos 1280 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device is shipped with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.