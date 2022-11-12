Technology

Prior to launch, OPPO Reno 9 series complete specifications leaked

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 12, 2022, 10:01 pm 2 min read

The OPPO Reno 9 and 9 Pro will pack a rotor motor, whereas the 9 Pro+ will get an X-axis linear motor (Representative image)

The launch of OPPO's Reno 9 series is around the corner as it is expected to debut later this month. However, ahead of any official announcement, the complete specifications of the devices in the line-up have been revealed, courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station. We now know what to expect from the upcoming Reno 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ models.

Why does this story matter?

OPPO's Reno series of smartphones is quite popular. And Digital Chat Station is a trusted tipster when it comes to revealing the specifications of any upcoming device.

In the latest leak, details of the Reno 9 line-up, which will succeed the recently-launched Reno 8 series, have surfaced.

The Reno 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ will compete in mid-range, upper-mid-range, and premium segments, respectively.

The handsets are tipped to get a 10-bit OLED panel

The OPPO Reno 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ will get a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the standard and Pro models will get a dual camera setup, whereas the Pro+ variant will flaunt triple cameras. All three are tipped to sport a similar 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 10-bit color panel and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pro+ model will boast a triple camera setup

On the rear, the OPPO Reno 9 will include 64MP primary camera and a 2MP macro/depth camera. The 9 Pro will get a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The 9 Pro+ will feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main snapper with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro/depth sensor. Up front, they will sport a 32MP front-facing camera.

The handsets will boot Android 13-based ColorOS

The OPPO Reno 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ will be powered by Snapdragon 778G, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs, respectively. The devices will boot Android 13-based ColorsOS. Under the hood, the Reno 9 and 9 Pro will house a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging, whereas the Pro+ model will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

OPPO Reno 9 series: Availability

OPPO will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Reno 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ at the time of their launch, which is expected to happen later this month. Following their debut in China, the handsets may arrive in the Indian market, too.

