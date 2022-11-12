Prior to launch, OPPO Reno 9 series complete specifications leaked
The launch of OPPO's Reno 9 series is around the corner as it is expected to debut later this month. However, ahead of any official announcement, the complete specifications of the devices in the line-up have been revealed, courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station. We now know what to expect from the upcoming Reno 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ models.
Why does this story matter?
- OPPO's Reno series of smartphones is quite popular. And Digital Chat Station is a trusted tipster when it comes to revealing the specifications of any upcoming device.
- In the latest leak, details of the Reno 9 line-up, which will succeed the recently-launched Reno 8 series, have surfaced.
- The Reno 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ will compete in mid-range, upper-mid-range, and premium segments, respectively.
The handsets are tipped to get a 10-bit OLED panel
The OPPO Reno 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ will get a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the standard and Pro models will get a dual camera setup, whereas the Pro+ variant will flaunt triple cameras. All three are tipped to sport a similar 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 10-bit color panel and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Pro+ model will boast a triple camera setup
On the rear, the OPPO Reno 9 will include 64MP primary camera and a 2MP macro/depth camera. The 9 Pro will get a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The 9 Pro+ will feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main snapper with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro/depth sensor. Up front, they will sport a 32MP front-facing camera.
The handsets will boot Android 13-based ColorOS
The OPPO Reno 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ will be powered by Snapdragon 778G, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs, respectively. The devices will boot Android 13-based ColorsOS. Under the hood, the Reno 9 and 9 Pro will house a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging, whereas the Pro+ model will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
OPPO Reno 9 series: Availability
OPPO will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Reno 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ at the time of their launch, which is expected to happen later this month. Following their debut in China, the handsets may arrive in the Indian market, too.