Huawei Mate 50 Pro is the best camera smartphone: DXOMARK

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 01, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is equipped with the XMAGE mobile camera imaging technology

Huawei's recently introduced flagship, the Mate 50 Pro, is the new king on DXOMARK's list of camera rankings for smartphones. The device was launched in China as well as the global markets in September. The Mate 50 Pro has scored an aggregate of 149 points, outperforming the Google Pixel 7 Pro and HONOR Magic4 Ultimate, which received camera scores of 147 points each.

Details The phone offers good detailing even at high magnification

DXOMARK is a benchmarking platform that evaluates the performance of cameras on smartphones. It averages the test results to give an overall score to a device. According to the platform, the Huawei's Mate 50 Pro has "pleasant" color reproduction and bokeh, "good" detailing even at high magnification, "efficient" auto-focus, "well-controlled" video in terms of panning, and a "wide dynamic range" for photo and videos.

Hardware Let's look at Huawei Mate 50 Pro's camera setup

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is equipped with triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.4-4.0, OIS) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 64MP (f/3.5, OIS) periscope telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera and a 3D depth sensor. The handset can shoot 4K videos at 60fps via front and rear cameras.

Design and display The device sports a 120Hz OLED screen

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro sports a notched screen with curved edges and an in-display fingerprint reader, On the rear, it offers a circular cut-out for the camera module. The smartphone boasts a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1212x2616 pixels) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 91.3% screen-to-body ratio, nearly 428ppi pixel density, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Internals The phone supports 50W wireless fast-charging

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, mated with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset boots EMUI 13 and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W wired, 50W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.