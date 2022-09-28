Technology

HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro goes official in international markets

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 28, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Huawei Mate 50 Pro comes in three colorways (Photo credit: Huawei).

Chinese tech giant HUAWEI has released its latest flagship smartphone, dubbed the Mate 50 Pro, in the global markets. The handset was launched in China earlier this month. As for the key highlights, the device features a 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP variable aperture main camera, and a 4,700mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

Context Why does this story matter?

HUAWEI smartphones have continually amazed customers with their impeccable design and superior features.

The latest Mate 50 Pro stands out for its outstanding camera. The main camera has variable apertures spanning ten sizes. It is also equipped with an RYYB sensor to modulate brightness and contrast in pictures.

Furthermore, the handset bears a Kunlun Glass, which has a drop-resistance certification from Switzerland's SGS.

Design and display The handset sports a 120Hz Full-HD+ OLED display

Huawei Mate 50 Pro features a notched display with curved edges, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it is equipped with a circular triple camera module. The device sports a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1212x2616 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. Dimensions-wise, the handset is 8.5mm thick and weighs nearly 209g.

Information The device boasts a 64MP periscope telephoto camera

Huawei Mate 50 Pro flaunts a 50MP OIS snapper with ultra-variable aperture (f/1.4-f/4), a 64MP (f/3.5) periscope telephoto shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an LED flash. Up front, it sports a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera and a 3D depth sensor.

Internals The smartphone runs on EMUI 13

Huawei Mate 50 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset boots EMUI 13 and houses a 4,700mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging, 50W wireless fast-charging, and reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information Huawei Mate 50 Pro: Pricing and availability

Huawei Mate 50 Pro's 8GB/256GB variant comes in Black and Silver colors with a glass panel and a price tag of €1,299 (roughly Rs. 1.02 lakh). The 8GB/512GB model, available in an orange vegan leather panel, is priced at €1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.1 lakh).