Pixel 7, 7 Pro's specifications tipped prior to launch
Google is preparing for the launch of its next-generation Pixel series smartphones on October 6. A previous leak revealed the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would have a price tag similar to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, respectively. Now, the latest tip-off from industry insider Yogesh Brar claims the Pixel 7 series models will bear somewhat similar specifications as their previous generation counterparts.
- Google's Pixel 7 series handsets will house the all-new Tensor G2 chipset. However, looking at the tipped specifications, it seems that the devices will get only minor upgrades in terms of specifications when compared to their predecessors.
- Additionally, they are expected to be sold at a similar price tag as the Pixel 6 series models. Therefore, the deal must not bother the fans much.
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. They will sport a full-width metal visor, with double and triple rear camera cut-outs, respectively. The former may get a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The latter could sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Pixel 7 will flaunt dual rear cameras, which may consist of a 50MP primary snapper with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Pro variant may get a similar setup with an additional 48MP telephoto lens. Up front, both may feature an 11MP selfie shooter.
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will house Tensor G2 SoC and are likely to boot Android 13. The standard model could arrive in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. The Pro variant may get 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models. The 7 and 7 Pro may house a 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 30W wired fast-charging support. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 LE.
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to be available for pre-orders right after their debut on October 6. The open sale of both handsets is tipped to begin from October 13 onward.