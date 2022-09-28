Technology

Pixel 7, 7 Pro's specifications tipped prior to launch

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 28, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will offer IP68-rated dust and water resistance

Google is preparing for the launch of its next-generation Pixel series smartphones on October 6. A previous leak revealed the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would have a price tag similar to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, respectively. Now, the latest tip-off from industry insider Yogesh Brar claims the Pixel 7 series models will bear somewhat similar specifications as their previous generation counterparts.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google's Pixel 7 series handsets will house the all-new Tensor G2 chipset. However, looking at the tipped specifications, it seems that the devices will get only minor upgrades in terms of specifications when compared to their predecessors.

Additionally, they are expected to be sold at a similar price tag as the Pixel 6 series models. Therefore, the deal must not bother the fans much.

Design and display The Pro model could get a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. They will sport a full-width metal visor, with double and triple rear camera cut-outs, respectively. The former may get a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The latter could sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information They could get a 50MP main camera with OIS

Pixel 7 will flaunt dual rear cameras, which may consist of a 50MP primary snapper with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Pro variant may get a similar setup with an additional 48MP telephoto lens. Up front, both may feature an 11MP selfie shooter.

Internals The handsets are likely to boot Android 13

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will house Tensor G2 SoC and are likely to boot Android 13. The standard model could arrive in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. The Pro variant may get 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models. The 7 and 7 Pro may house a 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 30W wired fast-charging support. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 LE.

Information Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Availability

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to be available for pre-orders right after their debut on October 6. The open sale of both handsets is tipped to begin from October 13 onward.