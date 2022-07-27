Technology

Google Play celebrates its 10th birthday with new logo

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 27, 2022, 01:10 pm 2 min read

Android Market was launched in 2008 and got rebranded as Google Play in 2012 (Photo credit: Google)

Can you believe that it's been 10 years since Google rebranded Android Market to Google Play? Now, as part of its 10-year celebration, Google Play gets a new logo. The new logo has less vibrant colors that match hues of other Google services logos. The company is also offering Play Points members a 10x points boost on purchases.

Google Play, the world's largest app store, is celebrating its 10th birthday. The company has decided to make it special by releasing a new logo.

The new logo with less vibrant hues brings it closer to other Google services. It is a fitting celebration for a service that has brought the company a lot of profit and recognition.

Google Play's old logo had bright blue, green, red, and yellow shades. The new logo has the same colors but is very low-key or less vibrant. The hues are similar to what Google uses for many of its services. The subtle adjustments also make it similar to the recently updated Google Chrome icon. Let's hope that no one gets confused by the new logo.

This year marks our 10th year of Google Play-ing. To celebrate, we're offering Play Points members a 10x points boost, starting today. How has it been a DECADE 🤔🤯🤔 Claim your points boost here: https://t.co/xoVIQsxHns #PlayTurns10 pic.twitter.com/76pQbQqDBY — Google Play (@GooglePlay) July 25, 2022

Speaking about the change to the logo, Tian Lim, VP of Google Play, said, "We're introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more."

App store Google Play has over 2.5 billion monthly users

Android Market was launched in 2008 and got rebranded as Google Play in 2012. The official app store for Android now has over 2.5 billion monthly users in over 190 countries. Also branded as Google Play Store, it works with over two million developers as well. You'll be shocked to know that there are over 3.4 million apps in the Play Store.