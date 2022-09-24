Technology

New leak reveals Google's upcoming Pixel 7 series prices

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 24, 2022, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Google may also introduce the Pixel Watch at the upcoming October 6 event

Google will unveil its Pixel 7 series smartphones on October 6. While the launch of the handsets is around the corner, details regarding their prices have started to surface. Android Police founder Artem Russakovksii has now leaked the pricing for the upcoming Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will reportedly start at $599 (nearly Rs. 48,700) and $899 (around Rs. 73,000), respectively.

Google is all set to debut its next-generation Pixel handsets, which were previewed at its I/O event earlier this year.

Moreover, a recent teaser by Flipkart also confirms the launch of the devices in India.

Google has already revealed the design and processor details of these smartphones. And now, the latest leak suggests that they would bear a launch price similar to their predecessors.

Pocket-pinch Pixel 7 Pro will start at $899

Citing a source, Russakovksii has tweeted the Pixel 7 (codenamed "Panther") will bear a starting price tag of $599 (approximately Rs. 48,700). The 7 Pro (codenamed "Cheetah") will start at $899 (around Rs. 73,000). The devices will be offered in Obsidian (black) and Snow (white) colorways, alongside a new Lemongrass (light yellow) shade for the Pixel 7 and Hazel (deep-green) for the 7 Pro.

Highlights The handsets will be backed by Google Tensor G2 chipset

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get a punch-hole cut-out, in-display fingerprint scanner, slightly curved edges, and symmetrical bezels. On the rear, the handsets will sport a full-width metal visor, with double and triple cut-outs for cameras, respectively. They will house the next-generation Google Tensor G2 SoC and boot Android 13. Also, they will get upgrades in terms of battery and fast-charging support.

Information Pre-orders for upcoming Pixel phones to begin on October 6

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available for pre-orders starting October 6, shortly after their debut, as per Russakovksii. The open sale of the devices is expected to begin later on October 13.