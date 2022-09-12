Technology

Google reveals Pixel 7 and 7 Pro's color variants

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 12, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 7 series will be powered by the next-generation Tensor chipset (Photo credit: Google)

Google has officially revealed the color variants of the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The landing page has confirmed the shades as well as the design details of the handsets. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will come in Obsidian and Snow colors, along with a Lemongrass color for the regular model and a Hazel color shade for the Pro variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google will reveal the Pixel 7 line-up as well as its Pixel Watch on October 6. The brand has already given a sneak peek at its upcoming products and is giving away more details as we inch closer to the launch date.

The Pixel 7 smartphones will take on Apple's iPhone 14 line-up while Pixel Watch will go up against Apple Watch Series 8.

Hues The handsets will have a full-width, contrast-colored rear camera visor

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will available in Obsidian (black) and Snow (white) colorways with a dark gray and silver-colored full-width camera visor on the back, respectively. The Pixel 7 will also be offered in a new Lemongrass (light yellow) color variant with a bronze visor, whereas the Pro variant will get a new Hazel (deep-green) color shade, along with a golden visor.

Design The Pixel 7 will sport a matte finished camera visor

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will offer a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. The handsets will get a monotone glass panel with a full-width metal visor with a single cut-out on the vanilla 7 and two cut-outs on the 7 Pro. The rear camera visor will be matte finished on 7 and glossy on the Pro version.

Internals The next-generation Tensor G2 chipset will power the smartphones

The landing page confirms that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will house Google's next-generation Tensor G2 chipset. The regular model may come in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, whereas the Pro model will offer 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handsets will boot Android 13. Upgrades in terms of battery as well as wired and wireless fast-charging are also expected.