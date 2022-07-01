Google Drive: Top tips and tricks you must know
For most of us, a day without using at least one of Google's services is almost unthinkable. Today, we take a look at one of Google's most valuable services - the Drive. Since its launch in 2012, the cloud storage service has come a long way. This article will teach you how to become a Google Drive ninja with some valuable tips and tricks.
Storing files in the cloud is well and good, but what if you have to access those files when not connected to the internet? No problem, because Google Drive lets you set up offline access to your files. Install the Google Docs Offline extension for Chrome > Open Google Drive > Settings > Check the box next to Create, open, and edit...while offline.
If you have been using Google Drive for a while and have hundreds of files, the search function is going to be a time saver. You can filter the search by file type, date modified, and owner. Like in Gmail, you can also use Boolean operators such as from:, type:, AND, OR, etc. to make the search further efficient.
The first thing you see when you open Google Drive is a row of recently opened/edited files under the 'Suggested' section. If you want to turn off the suggestions for privacy or decluttering, go to Settings > Suggestions > uncheck the boxes. Google Drive also allows you to change the colors of folders. Right-click on the desired folder and choose 'Change color.'
In a world of multi-gigabyte files and presentations, it is baffling that email attachments still have a maximum size limit of 25MB. Worry not, because Google Drive has a solution for this. Click on the Drive icon at the bottom when you're writing an e-mail on Gmail. Now choose the file you want to attach. Guess what, anything up to 10GB can be shared.
Google Drive can read and open Microsoft Office files but let's not beat around the bush, the formatting can look a little strange. You can solve this little issue by changing the format of Microsoft Office files to their Google equivalent the moment they are uploaded. For that, Open Drive > Settings > Convert uploads > Check the box near 'Convert uploaded files to...'
You can share any file directly from Google Drive. All you have to do is right-click on the desired file and choose Share. You can choose to share the file with specific people or make it publicly available.