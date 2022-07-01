Technology

Google Drive: Top tips and tricks you must know

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 01, 2022, 05:46 pm 3 min read

Google Drive lets users set up offline access to files (Photo credit: Google)

For most of us, a day without using at least one of Google's services is almost unthinkable. Today, we take a look at one of Google's most valuable services - the Drive. Since its launch in 2012, the cloud storage service has come a long way. This article will teach you how to become a Google Drive ninja with some valuable tips and tricks.

Offline access Set up offline access to Google Drive files

Storing files in the cloud is well and good, but what if you have to access those files when not connected to the internet? No problem, because Google Drive lets you set up offline access to your files. Install the Google Docs Offline extension for Chrome > Open Google Drive > Settings > Check the box next to Create, open, and edit...while offline.

Search You can filter your search results in Google Drive

If you have been using Google Drive for a while and have hundreds of files, the search function is going to be a time saver. You can filter the search by file type, date modified, and owner. Like in Gmail, you can also use Boolean operators such as from:, type:, AND, OR, etc. to make the search further efficient.

Quick access Turn off quick access suggestions on Drive

The first thing you see when you open Google Drive is a row of recently opened/edited files under the 'Suggested' section. If you want to turn off the suggestions for privacy or decluttering, go to Settings > Suggestions > uncheck the boxes. Google Drive also allows you to change the colors of folders. Right-click on the desired folder and choose 'Change color.'

Share You can share large files on Gmail using Drive

In a world of multi-gigabyte files and presentations, it is baffling that email attachments still have a maximum size limit of 25MB. Worry not, because Google Drive has a solution for this. Click on the Drive icon at the bottom when you're writing an e-mail on Gmail. Now choose the file you want to attach. Guess what, anything up to 10GB can be shared.

Convert Convert Microsoft docs to their Google equivalent when uploading

Google Drive can read and open Microsoft Office files but let's not beat around the bush, the formatting can look a little strange. You can solve this little issue by changing the format of Microsoft Office files to their Google equivalent the moment they are uploaded. For that, Open Drive > Settings > Convert uploads > Check the box near 'Convert uploaded files to...'

Information Share files directly from Drive

You can share any file directly from Google Drive. All you have to do is right-click on the desired file and choose Share. You can choose to share the file with specific people or make it publicly available.